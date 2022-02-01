Novartis (NVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Novartis to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter.

NVS stock opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. Novartis has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $194.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Novartis by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Novartis by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

