NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 65,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 448,430 shares.The stock last traded at $17.24 and had previously closed at $16.78.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.79%.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. The firm had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,126,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $206,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 189,311 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 285,562 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 58.1% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,162,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 427,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the third quarter worth $13,398,000. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.