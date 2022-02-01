Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the December 31st total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.10. 906,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,795. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

