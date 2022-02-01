Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 200.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 47.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $154,000.

Get Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NUO traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.10. 3,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,966. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.