NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NWF Group stock opened at GBX 205.25 ($2.76) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 214.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 210.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £100.85 million and a P/E ratio of 13.46. NWF Group has a 1-year low of GBX 182.50 ($2.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 230 ($3.09).

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

