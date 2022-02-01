NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of NWF Group stock opened at GBX 205.25 ($2.76) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 214.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 210.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £100.85 million and a P/E ratio of 13.46. NWF Group has a 1-year low of GBX 182.50 ($2.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 230 ($3.09).
NWF Group Company Profile
