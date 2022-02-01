NXM Market Cap Achieves $617.40 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, NXM has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $617.40 million and approximately $12,215.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $93.40 or 0.00241573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044652 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00113377 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,891,876 coins and its circulating supply is 6,610,002 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

