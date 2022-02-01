O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 378 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 266.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 398.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,016,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,326,000 after purchasing an additional 46,144 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

EWBC stock opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

