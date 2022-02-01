O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,148,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,279,000 after purchasing an additional 162,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,982,000 after purchasing an additional 134,892 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Quotient Technology by 154.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,117,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,701,000 after acquiring an additional 911,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,684,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $671.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $135.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald acquired 20,336 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

