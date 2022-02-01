O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $967,093.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,889,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,444 shares of company stock worth $7,230,892. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

LZB stock opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

