O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Oshkosh by 15.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 226,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 43.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after acquiring an additional 637,600 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OSK opened at $113.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.12 and a 200 day moving average of $112.30. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $92.10 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

