O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 470.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

