O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALSN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

ALSN opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

