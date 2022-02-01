ODIN PROTOCOL Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,024.00 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $6,024.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.04 or 0.07151504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,905.51 or 0.99759372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00051936 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00053939 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

