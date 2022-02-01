ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Now Covered by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Shares of ODP opened at $44.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66. ODP has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ODP news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,413,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $905,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,833 shares of company stock worth $3,821,900. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,810,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in ODP by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $8,381,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

