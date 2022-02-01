Odyssey Group International (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Trading Down 10.5%

Shares of Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) traded down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.51. 39,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 79,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

Odyssey Group International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ODYY)

Odyssey Group International, Inc is a medical device technology and asset acquisition company. It engages in the development and acquisition of medical devices and health related technologies. The firm also owns technology and the marketing and distribution rights to CardioMap, which is intended to be an advanced technology for early non-invasive testing for heart disease.

