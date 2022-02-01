OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $51.88 Million Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,308 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for 2.1% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.00% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $51,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.42. 129,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,961,211. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $69.14 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average of $81.29.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

