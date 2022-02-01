OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $29.33 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 995,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,329,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,390,252. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

