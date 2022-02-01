OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $9.92 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $246.28. 8,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,519. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.78 and a twelve month high of $306.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.86.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

