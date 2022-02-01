OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,847 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $15,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CQQQ. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 246,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after buying an additional 19,127 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after buying an additional 30,418 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 203,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after buying an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CQQQ traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.51. 4,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,684. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.99. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

