Olin Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Olin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.28. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. Olin has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Olin by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Olin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director W Anthony Will purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

