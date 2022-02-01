Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,450 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.99% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $38,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,804,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,576,000 after acquiring an additional 201,622 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,156 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,556,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,892,000 after acquiring an additional 550,838 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,533,000 after acquiring an additional 83,597 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

