ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Gap Up to $26.37

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.37, but opened at $27.47. ON shares last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 18,070 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.86.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.79 million. ON’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

