Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $167,076,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,771,000 after purchasing an additional 894,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,119,000 after purchasing an additional 768,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth approximately $24,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.40. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.53 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPX. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.