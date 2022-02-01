Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $764,000 Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on OC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,959 shares of company stock worth $1,490,180 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OC opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.