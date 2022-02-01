Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $802,000 Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,374,000 after acquiring an additional 319,530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 726.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,979,000 after buying an additional 318,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after buying an additional 172,930 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,845,000 after buying an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,102,000 after buying an additional 133,219 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $376.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $445.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $328.20 and a one year high of $543.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 86.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.