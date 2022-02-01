Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greif by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,130,000 after purchasing an additional 157,246 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Greif by 45,384.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after buying an additional 719,345 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Greif by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after buying an additional 133,223 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,512,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 140,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 34,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

NYSE GEF opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.64 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average of $63.19.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.44. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.