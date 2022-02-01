Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 278 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BorgWarner by 95.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 1,962.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

