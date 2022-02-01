Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,063 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,145,000 after purchasing an additional 159,157 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,696,000 after buying an additional 105,163 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,185,000 after acquiring an additional 40,684 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,096 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KNSL opened at $200.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.76. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $245.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNSL. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.