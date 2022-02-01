Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 138.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELY opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.92.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.22 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELY. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

