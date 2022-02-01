Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $671,977,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $144,731,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $93,151,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $75,906,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $81.21 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.60.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

