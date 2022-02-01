Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,752,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,580,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 181.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,045,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,992 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 98.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,908,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

