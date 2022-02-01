Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 4,599 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HSBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 72.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 11.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in HSBC by 155.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Investec lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.39) to GBX 615 ($8.27) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.75.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

