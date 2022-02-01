Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vistra by 89.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vistra by 619.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 127.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VST opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

