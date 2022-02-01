Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands stock opened at $125.17 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.64 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,958 shares of company stock worth $1,395,929. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.