Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 486 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,610 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in eBay by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in eBay by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 146,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,199,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

