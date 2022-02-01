Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Oppenheimer has increased its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of OPY opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. Oppenheimer has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $534.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $315.34 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $261,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 73,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

