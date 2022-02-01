Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s share price traded down 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.37. 9,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 719,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

The firm has a market cap of $954.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $299,793. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 461.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth $6,939,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 642.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 386,008 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,593 shares during the period. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

