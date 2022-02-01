Origin Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $259.64 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $259.64 million and approximately $490,247.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.78 or 0.06966723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,321.84 or 0.99701205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055300 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 260,073,169 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

