Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Short Interest Update

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,800 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the December 31st total of 584,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OROCF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 65,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. Orocobre has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $8.51.

Separately, HSBC raised Orocobre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Allkem Ltd. operates as a lithium chemicals company and borates producer with a global portfolio of diverse & lithium chemicals. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

