Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

NYSE OTIS traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.50. The company had a trading volume of 95,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,886. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $62.31 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.