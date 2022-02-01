Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) Short Interest Update

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,700 shares, a growth of 77.2% from the December 31st total of 210,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OB stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.58. 76,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Outbrain has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07.

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.60 million. Outbrain had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 406.80%. Equities analysts expect that Outbrain will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Outbrain Company Profile

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

