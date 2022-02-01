Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to announce $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.05. Ovintiv reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $10.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

OVV traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.21. 91,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.79. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

