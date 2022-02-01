Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.91.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OVV. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of OVV stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $38.80. 2,771,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $41.33.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,366,000 after purchasing an additional 625,214 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,560,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,958,000 after purchasing an additional 86,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 28.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,058,000 after purchasing an additional 621,618 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.