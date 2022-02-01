Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Citigroup lowered shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $84.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $118.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.17.

NYSE:OXM opened at $82.39 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

