Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.14.

PKG stock opened at $150.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.52.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

