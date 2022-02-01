PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,721 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.13% of PagSeguro Digital worth $22,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 607,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HSBC cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bradesco Corretora decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

