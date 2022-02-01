Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in 3M by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Shares of MMM opened at $166.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.38. 3M has a 52 week low of $160.54 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

