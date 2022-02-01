Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Decreases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $127.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.92. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

