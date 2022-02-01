Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 129,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 216,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $172.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.38. The company has a market cap of $453.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

