Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,313,000 after acquiring an additional 61,357 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,318,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,559 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

CRS opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.56%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

